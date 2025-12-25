Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. PrismX is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Teams new to AWS security who need a fast CIS benchmark audit without vendor lock-in should start with PrismX; the free pricing and JIRA integration mean you can surface compliance gaps and route them to your existing ticketing workflow immediately, no budget approval required. The tool's narrow focus on AWS and CIS baselines covers the Govern function well but skips identity and data risk entirely. Skip this if you're managing multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility into IAM misconfigurations and data exposure; you'll outgrow it quickly.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs PrismX for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
PrismX: PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and PrismX serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover CIS, AWS. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while PrismX is Free, PrismX is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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