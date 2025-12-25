AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.