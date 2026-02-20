Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector: Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle)..

Resistant Documents: AI-powered document fraud detection for PDFs and images in under 20s. built by Resistant AI. Core capabilities include Detection of fake, tampered, and AI-generated documents, Support for PDF and image file formats, Documents from any country supported..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.