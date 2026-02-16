Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector: Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle)..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.