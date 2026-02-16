Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Resistant Documents: AI-powered document fraud detection for PDFs and images in under 20s. built by Resistant AI. Core capabilities include Detection of fake, tampered, and AI-generated documents, Support for PDF and image file formats, Documents from any country supported..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.