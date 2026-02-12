Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Polygraf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector
Mid-market and enterprise talent acquisition teams running high-volume interview pipelines will get the most from Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector because it catches AI-assisted coaching in real time, not after hiring mistakes compound. The tool analyzes speech patterns, response timing, and acoustic signatures against known AI coaching platforms like Cluely and Yoodli, generating fraud scores with stated confidence ratings that actually hold up in hiring review meetings. Skip this if your interview volume is under 50 candidates monthly or your hiring process already includes reference checks and skills assessments that would catch the coached candidates anyway.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector: Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector differentiates with Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle).
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector is developed by Polygraf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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