Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. ProjectDiscovery Neo is a commercial application security posture management tool by ProjectDiscovery. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact.
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
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Common questions about comparing Pi vs ProjectDiscovery Neo for your application security posture management needs.
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization. ProjectDiscovery Neo differentiates with AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations.
Pi is developed by Pi. ProjectDiscovery Neo is developed by ProjectDiscovery. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pi and ProjectDiscovery Neo serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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