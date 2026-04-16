DefectDojo: Open-source vuln management platform with automated triage and ASPM. built by DefectDojo. Core capabilities include Automated ingestion and normalization of security findings from multiple tools, Deduplication and auto-triage of vulnerability findings, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization..

Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.