Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
DefectDojo is a commercial application security posture management tool by DefectDojo. Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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Open-source vuln management platform with automated triage and ASPM.
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
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Common questions about comparing DefectDojo vs Pi for your application security posture management needs.
DefectDojo: Open-source vuln management platform with automated triage and ASPM. built by DefectDojo. Core capabilities include Automated ingestion and normalization of security findings from multiple tools, Deduplication and auto-triage of vulnerability findings, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization..
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DefectDojo differentiates with Automated ingestion and normalization of security findings from multiple tools, Deduplication and auto-triage of vulnerability findings, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization. Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization.
DefectDojo is developed by DefectDojo. Pi is developed by Pi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DefectDojo and Pi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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