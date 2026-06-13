Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Pixee Pixeebot: AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes. built by Pixee. Core capabilities include Automated code security fix generation via pull requests, SAST and IAST scanner alert triage, Continuous repository and pull request monitoring..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.