Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Pixee Pixeebot is a commercial static application security testing tool by Pixee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Development teams drowning in SAST alerts will see immediate value from Pixee Pixeebot because it actually closes the gap between discovery and remediation by auto-generating pull requests instead of dumping vulnerability lists on engineers. The tool handles false positive filtering with security context across six languages and integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket workflows, cutting triage time substantially. Skip this if your organization needs a standalone SAST scanner; Pixeebot is a remediation accelerator that assumes you already have detection tooling in place.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes
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Common questions about comparing Amplify Security Fix Your Code vs Pixee Pixeebot for your static application security testing needs.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Pixee Pixeebot: AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes. built by Pixee. Core capabilities include Automated code security fix generation via pull requests, SAST and IAST scanner alert triage, Continuous repository and pull request monitoring..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis. Pixee Pixeebot differentiates with Automated code security fix generation via pull requests, SAST and IAST scanner alert triage, Continuous repository and pull request monitoring.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is developed by Amplify Security. Pixee Pixeebot is developed by Pixee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Pixee Pixeebot integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code and Pixee Pixeebot serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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