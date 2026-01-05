PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI: Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and monitoring of AI-generated code, Detection of AI coding tools, LLMs, and MCPs usage, Correlation of AI-generated code with developer secure coding skill levels..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.