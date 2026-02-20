Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..

Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.