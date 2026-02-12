AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial mlsecops tool by Fiddler AI. Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer)
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) for your mlsecops needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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