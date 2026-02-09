Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Passguard Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Passguard. ZeroFox is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting infostealer infections need Passguard Platform because it finds compromised credentials and session data directly in criminal marketplaces, not buried in your own logs. The platform monitors without requiring credential access to endpoints, which cuts implementation friction, and its zero false positive detection means your team actually investigates real infections instead of alert fatigue. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics and recovery guidance; Passguard prioritizes early detection over incident response workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand, executive, and data exposure across open and dark web channels should pick ZeroFox for its automated takedown operations and 24/7 managed SOC that actually closes the response gap most external threat tools create. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.AN in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it moves past detection into investigation and remediation; the managed takedown service across multiple platforms is the concrete differentiator here. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SOAR workflows or prefers full self-service over managed services; ZeroFox's value comes from outsourcing triage and enforcement, not from becoming another data source in your ticketing system.
Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Passguard Platform vs ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs.
Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..
ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Passguard Platform differentiates with Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details. ZeroFox differentiates with External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection.
Passguard Platform is developed by Passguard. ZeroFox is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Passguard Platform and ZeroFox serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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