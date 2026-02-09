Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.