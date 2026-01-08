Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. ZeroFox is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand, executive, and data exposure across open and dark web channels should pick ZeroFox for its automated takedown operations and 24/7 managed SOC that actually closes the response gap most external threat tools create. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.AN in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it moves past detection into investigation and remediation; the managed takedown service across multiple platforms is the concrete differentiator here. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SOAR workflows or prefers full self-service over managed services; ZeroFox's value comes from outsourcing triage and enforcement, not from becoming another data source in your ticketing system.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Defend differentiates with Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring. ZeroFox differentiates with External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is developed by 360 Privacy. ZeroFox is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Defend and ZeroFox serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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