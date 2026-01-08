Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Passguard Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Passguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting infostealer infections need Passguard Platform because it finds compromised credentials and session data directly in criminal marketplaces, not buried in your own logs. The platform monitors without requiring credential access to endpoints, which cuts implementation friction, and its zero false positive detection means your team actually investigates real infections instead of alert fatigue. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics and recovery guidance; Passguard prioritizes early detection over incident response workflows.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs Passguard Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Defend differentiates with Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring. Passguard Platform differentiates with Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details.
360 Privacy 360 Defend is developed by 360 Privacy. Passguard Platform is developed by Passguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Defend and Passguard Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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