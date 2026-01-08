360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.