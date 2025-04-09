Panorays

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get real value from Panorays; it automates the intake process while actually verifying what vendors claim through external attack surface reconnaissance. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment, meaning you're not just collecting forms,you're validating them against observable attack surface data. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing GRC workflow or if your vendors are mostly small, non-technical shops that can't handle the technical assessments Panorays demands.