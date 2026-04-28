Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. UpGuard Vendor Risk is a commercial third-party risk management tool by UpGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from UpGuard Vendor Risk because its AI-powered template automation cuts assessment cycles from weeks to days. Daily security rating updates and real-time alerts mean you're not discovering a critical vendor breach from a news alert three days late. The platform maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk management function, though it leans heavily on continuous monitoring and assessment rather than incident response coordination, so you'll still need separate playbooks for when a vendor actually goes down.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Third-party cyber risk mgmt platform for vendor assessments & monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs UpGuard Vendor Risk for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
UpGuard Vendor Risk: Third-party cyber risk mgmt platform for vendor assessments & monitoring. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor security monitoring with daily scanning, AI-powered security profile analysis, Security ratings updated multiple times per day..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. UpGuard Vendor Risk differentiates with Continuous vendor security monitoring with daily scanning, AI-powered security profile analysis, Security ratings updated multiple times per day.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. UpGuard Vendor Risk is developed by UpGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and UpGuard Vendor Risk serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox