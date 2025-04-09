Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get real value from Panorays; it automates the intake process while actually verifying what vendors claim through external attack surface reconnaissance. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment, meaning you're not just collecting forms,you're validating them against observable attack surface data. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing GRC workflow or if your vendors are mostly small, non-technical shops that can't handle the technical assessments Panorays demands.

ResilientX TPRM

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl across regulated industries should start here; ResilientX TPRM automates the questionnaire-to-monitoring lifecycle that otherwise demands manual spreadsheet work from stretched procurement and security staff. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.RA controls with built-in templates for NIS2 and DORA compliance, cutting weeks out of vendor onboarding cycles. Skip this if your third-party risk program is mature and already integrated into your broader GRC platform; ResilientX is best for organizations still doing vendor assessments ad hoc or outside their primary risk systems.