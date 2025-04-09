Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Panorays is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Panorays. ResilientX TPRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ResilientX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get real value from Panorays; it automates the intake process while actually verifying what vendors claim through external attack surface reconnaissance. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment, meaning you're not just collecting forms,you're validating them against observable attack surface data. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing GRC workflow or if your vendors are mostly small, non-technical shops that can't handle the technical assessments Panorays demands.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl across regulated industries should start here; ResilientX TPRM automates the questionnaire-to-monitoring lifecycle that otherwise demands manual spreadsheet work from stretched procurement and security staff. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.RA controls with built-in templates for NIS2 and DORA compliance, cutting weeks out of vendor onboarding cycles. Skip this if your third-party risk program is mature and already integrated into your broader GRC platform; ResilientX is best for organizations still doing vendor assessments ad hoc or outside their primary risk systems.
Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures.
Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Panorays vs ResilientX TPRM for your third-party risk management needs.
Panorays: Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures. built by Panorays..
ResilientX TPRM: Automates third-party vendor risk assessment, monitoring, and compliance mgmt. built by ResilientX. Core capabilities include Automated vendor security assessments, Auto-generated security ratings and risk scores, Continuous vendor monitoring with risk alerts..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Panorays is developed by Panorays. ResilientX TPRM is developed by ResilientX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Panorays and ResilientX TPRM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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