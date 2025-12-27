ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..

Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.