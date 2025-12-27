Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ORDR AI Protect for Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ordr. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing mixed IT, IoT, and OT environments will get the most from ORDR AI Protect for Security because it actually discovers and classifies unmanaged devices that traditional asset tools miss, then surfaces control gaps like missing EDR agents in a single inventory. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical ID.AM and ID.RA areas, with automated workflows that let you act on findings instead of just reporting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily managed IT devices on standard endpoints; ORDR's design assumes you're swimming in heterogeneous hardware that your CMDB doesn't know about.
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged assets and shadow infrastructure will get real value from Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence because it actually finds what you don't know you have across networks, endpoints, cloud, and OT environments, then correlates that data against vulnerabilities in real time. The bi-directional ServiceNow CMDB integration means your inventory stays current without manual toil, and the compliance dashboards deliver measurable progress on NIST ID.AM and ID.RA controls that most teams struggle to demonstrate. Skip this if you need a point solution; it's designed to feed into Splunk Enterprise Security as part of a larger investigation workflow, not stand alone.
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
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Common questions about comparing ORDR AI Protect for Security vs Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ORDR AI Protect for Security differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence differentiates with Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data.
ORDR AI Protect for Security is developed by Ordr. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ORDR AI Protect for Security and Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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