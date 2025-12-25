Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by AlgoSec. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged assets and shadow infrastructure will get real value from Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence because it actually finds what you don't know you have across networks, endpoints, cloud, and OT environments, then correlates that data against vulnerabilities in real time. The bi-directional ServiceNow CMDB integration means your inventory stays current without manual toil, and the compliance dashboards deliver measurable progress on NIST ID.AM and ID.RA controls that most teams struggle to demonstrate. Skip this if you need a point solution; it's designed to feed into Splunk Enterprise Security as part of a larger investigation workflow, not stand alone.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AppViz differentiates with Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence differentiates with Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data.
AlgoSec AppViz is developed by AlgoSec. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AppViz and Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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