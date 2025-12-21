Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. ORDR AI Protect for Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Security teams managing mixed IT, IoT, and OT environments will get the most from ORDR AI Protect for Security because it actually discovers and classifies unmanaged devices that traditional asset tools miss, then surfaces control gaps like missing EDR agents in a single inventory. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical ID.AM and ID.RA areas, with automated workflows that let you act on findings instead of just reporting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily managed IT devices on standard endpoints; ORDR's design assumes you're swimming in heterogeneous hardware that your CMDB doesn't know about.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs ORDR AI Protect for Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement. ORDR AI Protect for Security differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. ORDR AI Protect for Security is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and ORDR AI Protect for Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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