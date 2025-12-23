Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response: Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API catalog generation, Runtime risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization, Live security graph visualization..

Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security. built by Spyderbat. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.