Oligo CADR: Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software..

Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.