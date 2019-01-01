Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo CADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Oligo Security. Orca Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will value Oligo CADR for function-level execution analysis that actually separates exploitable flaws from the rest, cutting triage time significantly. The platform detects pre-zero-day and shadow vulnerabilities without waiting for CVE assignments, and deploys in hours rather than weeks, which matters when your team is already understaffed. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or response automation; Oligo prioritizes real-time detection and supply chain visibility over remediation workflows.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud environments should pick Orca Cloud Detection and Response for its agentless asset discovery that actually maps your risk surface without requiring agents across every workload. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and automated response that reduces mean time to remediation. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing EDR stack or require on-premises deployment; Orca is cloud-native by design and assumes you're operationalizing cloud-first incident response.
Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time.
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
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Common questions about comparing Oligo CADR vs Orca Cloud Detection and Response for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Oligo CADR: Runtime platform detecting cloud app & supply chain exploitation in real time. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software..
Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo CADR differentiates with Real-time detection of active application exploitation at runtime, Function-level execution analysis for vulnerability prioritization, Software supply chain visibility across OSS, OS packages, and third-party commercial software. Orca Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection.
Oligo CADR is developed by Oligo Security. Orca Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo CADR and Orca Cloud Detection and Response serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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