Okta Adaptive MFA: Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP..

Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.