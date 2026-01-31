1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Okta Adaptive MFA: Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.