Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Passkeys is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Password. Okta Adaptive MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent SSO with phishing-resistant authentication will see the clearest ROI from Okta Adaptive MFA, especially those already on the Okta platform where FastPass and device posture checks integrate directly into existing workflows. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage of PR.AA and DE.CM means you get both strong identity controls and continuous device monitoring, which together actually prevent the account takeovers that traditional MFA leaves open. Skip this if your organization needs strict on-premises deployment or runs non-Okta identity infrastructure; you'll fight integration friction and lose the contextual policy enforcement that makes Adaptive MFA worth the switch.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Okta Adaptive MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Okta Adaptive MFA: Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Passkeys differentiates with Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access. Okta Adaptive MFA differentiates with Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP.
1Password Passkeys is developed by 1Password. Okta Adaptive MFA is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Passkeys and Okta Adaptive MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox