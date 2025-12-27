Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OctoXLabs CAASM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in OctoXLabs CAASM for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and IoT devices most tools ignore. The 350+ API integrations mean you can plug this into existing stacks without rip-and-replace, and the centralized inventory across Active Directory, cloud platforms, and endpoint tools cuts the manual reconciliation work significantly. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context beyond aggregating data from upstream scanners; OctoXLabs is an inventory and triage engine, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable as your primary assessment tool.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across on-prem, cloud, and IoT environments need OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and unlicensed software most competitors miss. The 350+ API integrations and native connectors to SCCM, ServiceNow, and major vulnerability platforms mean it plugs into your existing stack without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if you're looking for deep vulnerability remediation workflows or threat intelligence; OctoXLabs excels at the inventory and risk mapping layers of NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, not at driving fixes to completion.
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
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Common questions about comparing OctoXLabs CAASM vs OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and iot devices, application inventory tracking for third-party software, license management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring. OctoXLabs CAASM differentiates with Centralized user inventory across multiple products, Non-standard application detection by department. OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with User inventory consolidation across multiple products, Non-standard application detection, Department-based software tracking.
OctoXLabs CAASM is developed by OctoXLabs. OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by OctoXLabs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OctoXLabs CAASM integrates with Active Directory, Azure, Carbon Black, Centrify, Cisco AMP and 34 more. OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management integrates with Nexpose, Nutanix, Palo Alto Cortex XDR, Qualys, SCCM and 35 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
OctoXLabs CAASM and OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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