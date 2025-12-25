Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by AlgoSec. OctoXLabs CAASM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in OctoXLabs CAASM for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and IoT devices most tools ignore. The 350+ API integrations mean you can plug this into existing stacks without rip-and-replace, and the centralized inventory across Active Directory, cloud platforms, and endpoint tools cuts the manual reconciliation work significantly. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context beyond aggregating data from upstream scanners; OctoXLabs is an inventory and triage engine, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable as your primary assessment tool.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs OctoXLabs CAASM for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AppViz differentiates with Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context. OctoXLabs CAASM differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring.
AlgoSec AppViz is developed by AlgoSec. OctoXLabs CAASM is developed by OctoXLabs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AppViz and OctoXLabs CAASM serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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