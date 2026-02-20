ObserveID IGA: IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated access certifications for managers, app owners, and role owners, Granular access reviews by role, team, and application, Compliance mapping pre-aligned with NIST, CIS, and CSA frameworks..

Veza Lifecycle Management: Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated provisioning workflows for joiner, mover, and leaver events, Scheduled access provisioning and deprovisioning, Access Profile Intelligence using Veza Access Graph..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.