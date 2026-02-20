Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Veza Lifecycle Management: Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated provisioning workflows for joiner, mover, and leaver events, Scheduled access provisioning and deprovisioning, Access Profile Intelligence using Veza Access Graph..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.