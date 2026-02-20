Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

ObserveID IGA: IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated access certifications for managers, app owners, and role owners, Granular access reviews by role, team, and application, Compliance mapping pre-aligned with NIST, CIS, and CSA frameworks..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.