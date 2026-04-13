Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. ObserveID IGA is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ObserveID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in access review backlogs will find immediate relief in ObserveID IGA's AI-driven certification automation, which cuts the manual work managers and app owners currently own. The platform ships with compliance mappings for NIST, CIS, and CSA already baked in, plus automated remediation that actually revokes risky access instead of just flagging it. Skip this if your organization needs deep identity analytics or federation management; ObserveID is purpose-built for the access governance decision loop, not the broader identity fabric.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs ObserveID IGA for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
ObserveID IGA: IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated access certifications for managers, app owners, and role owners, Granular access reviews by role, team, and application, Compliance mapping pre-aligned with NIST, CIS, and CSA frameworks..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. ObserveID IGA differentiates with AI-driven automated access certifications for managers, app owners, and role owners, Granular access reviews by role, team, and application, Compliance mapping pre-aligned with NIST, CIS, and CSA frameworks.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. ObserveID IGA is developed by ObserveID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and ObserveID IGA serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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