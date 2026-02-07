Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
NordVPN NordPass is a commercial password management tool by Nord Security. Zoho Vault is a commercial password management tool by Zoho Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing credentials across multiple identity providers will find NordPass most valuable for its native SSO integrations with Google Workspace, Entra ID, and Okta, which eliminate the friction of manual credential sync. The XChaCha20 encryption standard and data breach scanner with real-time alerts address the core compliance asks for PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint device trust or advanced recovery workflows; NordPass prioritizes vault security and access control over incident response capabilities. Startups and SMBs managing credential sprawl across distributed teams should pick Zoho Vault for its time-based password visibility restrictions and granular role-based access control, which prevent standing access to sensitive credentials. The tool logs all activity in real time and supports biometric authentication, addressing the core NIST Identity Management requirement without the cost overhead of enterprise-class PAM platforms. Skip this if you need advanced features like secret rotation workflows, privileged session recording, or deep integration with your existing identity provider ecosystem; Zoho Vault prioritizes simplicity over sophistication.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing credentials across multiple identity providers will find NordPass most valuable for its native SSO integrations with Google Workspace, Entra ID, and Okta, which eliminate the friction of manual credential sync. The XChaCha20 encryption standard and data breach scanner with real-time alerts address the core compliance asks for PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint device trust or advanced recovery workflows; NordPass prioritizes vault security and access control over incident response capabilities.
Startups and SMBs managing credential sprawl across distributed teams should pick Zoho Vault for its time-based password visibility restrictions and granular role-based access control, which prevent standing access to sensitive credentials. The tool logs all activity in real time and supports biometric authentication, addressing the core NIST Identity Management requirement without the cost overhead of enterprise-class PAM platforms. Skip this if you need advanced features like secret rotation workflows, privileged session recording, or deep integration with your existing identity provider ecosystem; Zoho Vault prioritizes simplicity over sophistication.
Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials
Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials
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Common questions about comparing NordVPN NordPass vs Zoho Vault for your password management needs.
NordVPN NordPass: Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning..
Zoho Vault: Password manager for storing and sharing passwords, secrets, and credentials. built by Zoho Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NordVPN NordPass differentiates with Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning. Zoho Vault differentiates with AES 256-bit encryption for password storage, Password and passphrase generator, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration.
NordVPN NordPass is developed by Nord Security. Zoho Vault is developed by Zoho Corporation. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
NordVPN NordPass and Zoho Vault serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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