1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

NordVPN NordPass: Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.