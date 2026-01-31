Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. NordVPN NordPass is a commercial password management tool by Nord Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Teams managing credentials across multiple identity providers will find NordPass most valuable for its native SSO integrations with Google Workspace, Entra ID, and Okta, which eliminate the friction of manual credential sync. The XChaCha20 encryption standard and data breach scanner with real-time alerts address the core compliance asks for PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint device trust or advanced recovery workflows; NordPass prioritizes vault security and access control over incident response capabilities.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs NordVPN NordPass for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
NordVPN NordPass: Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition differentiates with Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification. NordVPN NordPass differentiates with Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is developed by 1Password. NordVPN NordPass is developed by Nord Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition and NordVPN NordPass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox