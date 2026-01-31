Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. NordVPN NordPass is a commercial password management tool by Nord Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Teams managing credentials across multiple identity providers will find NordPass most valuable for its native SSO integrations with Google Workspace, Entra ID, and Okta, which eliminate the friction of manual credential sync. The XChaCha20 encryption standard and data breach scanner with real-time alerts address the core compliance asks for PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint device trust or advanced recovery workflows; NordPass prioritizes vault security and access control over incident response capabilities.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs NordVPN NordPass for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
NordVPN NordPass: Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. NordVPN NordPass differentiates with Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. NordVPN NordPass is developed by Nord Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and NordVPN NordPass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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