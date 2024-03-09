Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NodeGoat is a free secure code training tool. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is a commercial secure code training tool by Security University. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Junior developers and AppSec teams building internal training programs should use NodeGoat because it maps directly to OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with runnable Node.js code you can actually break and fix, not just read about. The project has 2,021 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it ideal for bootstrap security education before developers touch production code. Skip this if you need a scoring system, compliance reporting, or automated remediation; NodeGoat is a teaching tool, not a scanner, and it won't integrate into your CI/CD pipeline.
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery
Development teams and security leaders at startups through enterprises who need developers to actually write secure code will get the most from Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery, which moves beyond awareness slides into hands-on labs covering SQL injection, reverse engineering, and OWASP vulnerabilities. The program maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, with practical validation that sticks better than compliance checkbox training. Skip this if your org is already drowning in certifications and you need immediate vulnerability remediation instead; this is for teams building the muscle memory to prevent bugs, not hunting them after deployment.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices
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Common questions about comparing NodeGoat vs Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery for your secure code training needs.
NodeGoat: NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications..
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NodeGoat is open-source with 2,021 GitHub stars. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is developed by Security University. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NodeGoat and Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Web Security, OWASP. Key differences: NodeGoat is Free while Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is Commercial, NodeGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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