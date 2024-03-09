Junior developers and AppSec teams building internal training programs should use NodeGoat because it maps directly to OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with runnable Node.js code you can actually break and fix, not just read about. The project has 2,021 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it ideal for bootstrap security education before developers touch production code. Skip this if you need a scoring system, compliance reporting, or automated remediation; NodeGoat is a teaching tool, not a scanner, and it won't integrate into your CI/CD pipeline.

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities

Development teams building web applications need foundational OWASP Top 10 training that actually sticks, and SafeStack delivers this through role-based courses designed separately for developers and testers rather than one generic track. The SCORM licensing model means you can drop it into your existing LMS without negotiating yet another vendor integration, and the vendor's focus on PR.AT awareness training aligns squarely with NIST CSF 2.0 requirements for personnel competency. Skip this if your organization already has mature secure coding practices embedded in your hiring and code review processes, or if you need post-training vulnerability scanning and remediation orchestration bundled together; SafeStack trains people, it doesn't automate the fix.