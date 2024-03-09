Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NodeGoat is a free secure code training tool. SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Junior developers and AppSec teams building internal training programs should use NodeGoat because it maps directly to OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with runnable Node.js code you can actually break and fix, not just read about. The project has 2,021 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it ideal for bootstrap security education before developers touch production code. Skip this if you need a scoring system, compliance reporting, or automated remediation; NodeGoat is a teaching tool, not a scanner, and it won't integrate into your CI/CD pipeline.
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities
Development teams building web applications need foundational OWASP Top 10 training that actually sticks, and SafeStack delivers this through role-based courses designed separately for developers and testers rather than one generic track. The SCORM licensing model means you can drop it into your existing LMS without negotiating yet another vendor integration, and the vendor's focus on PR.AT awareness training aligns squarely with NIST CSF 2.0 requirements for personnel competency. Skip this if your organization already has mature secure coding practices embedded in your hiring and code review processes, or if you need post-training vulnerability scanning and remediation orchestration bundled together; SafeStack trains people, it doesn't automate the fix.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing NodeGoat vs SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities for your secure code training needs.
NodeGoat: NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications..
SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities: Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability training, Web application security vulnerability identification, Vulnerability remediation techniques..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NodeGoat is open-source with 2,021 GitHub stars. SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NodeGoat and SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP, Web Security. Key differences: NodeGoat is Free while SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities is Commercial, NodeGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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