NeuralTrust Model Scanner: Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924)..

Skyld: AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering. built by Skyld. Core capabilities include On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.