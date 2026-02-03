DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

Skyld: AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering. built by Skyld. Core capabilities include On-device AI model protection against reverse engineering, AI model licensing and deployment management, Adversarial example testing and resilience evaluation..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.