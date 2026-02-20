Bosch AIShield AISpectra: API-based AI/ML vulnerability assessment and defense platform. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include API-based vulnerability scanning against 200+ AI/ML attack types including theft, poisoning, evasion, and inference, Support for 20+ model types across computer vision, tabular classification, and time-series forecasting, Threat-informed endpoint protection with containerized ML defense models..

NeuralTrust Model Scanner: Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924)..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.