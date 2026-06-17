Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
NeuralTrust Model Scanner is a commercial ai model security tool by NeuralTrust. Protect AI Guardian is a commercial ai model security tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping models from public registries or third-party sources need Protect AI Guardian to catch poisoned weights and backdoors before deployment; this is where most model supply chain attacks actually happen. The tool scans 35+ formats natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk controls, giving you audit-ready evidence that you validated models before they hit production. Skip this if your org only builds models in-house from scratch and never touches open-source checkpoints; you're not the risk profile this solves for.
Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment.
AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats
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Common questions about comparing NeuralTrust Model Scanner vs Protect AI Guardian for your ai model security needs.
NeuralTrust Model Scanner: Scans AI models for malicious code, vulnerabilities, and unsafe artifacts pre-deployment. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924)..
Protect AI Guardian: AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NeuralTrust Model Scanner differentiates with Detection of deserialization vulnerabilities (CWE-502) including unsafe pickle opcodes and attack patterns, Detection of dangerous module imports and references (CWE-506), Detection of network vulnerabilities including embedded URLs and external requests (CWE-924). Protect AI Guardian differentiates with Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models.
NeuralTrust Model Scanner is developed by NeuralTrust. Protect AI Guardian is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NeuralTrust Model Scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines. Protect AI Guardian integrates with Hugging Face, Artifactory, SageMaker Model Registry, Git, MLFlow and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
NeuralTrust Model Scanner and Protect AI Guardian serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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