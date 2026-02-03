DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..

Protect AI Guardian: AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.