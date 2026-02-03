Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepKeep Model Scanning is a commercial ai model security tool by DeepKeep. Protect AI Guardian is a commercial ai model security tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping AI models to production without pre-deployment security vetting should start with DeepKeep Model Scanning; it catches embedded threats, poisoned weights, and dependency vulnerabilities that standard SAST tools completely miss. The combination of static model analysis with dynamic threat pattern testing directly addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most ML pipelines have today. Skip this if your models are already locked behind strict code review processes and you have security staff trained specifically on model tampering attacks; DeepKeep assumes you don't yet have that maturity built in.
Teams shipping models from public registries or third-party sources need Protect AI Guardian to catch poisoned weights and backdoors before deployment; this is where most model supply chain attacks actually happen. The tool scans 35+ formats natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk controls, giving you audit-ready evidence that you validated models before they hit production. Skip this if your org only builds models in-house from scratch and never touches open-source checkpoints; you're not the risk profile this solves for.
Scans AI models for security threats before deployment
AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep Model Scanning vs Protect AI Guardian for your ai model security needs.
DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..
Protect AI Guardian: AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepKeep Model Scanning differentiates with Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models. Protect AI Guardian differentiates with Scans 35+ model formats including PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX, Keras, Pickle, GGUF, Safetensors, Detects deserialization attacks, architectural backdoors, and runtime threats, Configurable security policies for first-party and third-party models.
DeepKeep Model Scanning is developed by DeepKeep. Protect AI Guardian is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepKeep Model Scanning and Protect AI Guardian serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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