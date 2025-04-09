Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software: Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities..

Okta Universal Directory: Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Centralized user, group, and device management, Multi-source identity integration and synchronization, Cloud-based universal directory..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.