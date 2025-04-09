Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Netwrix. Okta Universal Directory is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling hybrid identities across Active Directory, cloud apps, and multiple data sources should adopt Okta Universal Directory to consolidate user lifecycle management into a single control plane. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) directly through automated provisioning and attribute management, eliminating the manual sync errors that plague organizations running parallel directory systems. Skip this if you need governance workflows that enforce policy violations before provisioning happens; Universal Directory excels at lifecycle automation but lags behind dedicated PAM and IGA platforms on the preventive control side of the spectrum.
Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service
Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software vs Okta Universal Directory for your identity governance and administration needs.
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software: Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities..
Okta Universal Directory: Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Centralized user, group, and device management, Multi-source identity integration and synchronization, Cloud-based universal directory..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software differentiates with Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities. Okta Universal Directory differentiates with Centralized user, group, and device management, Multi-source identity integration and synchronization, Cloud-based universal directory.
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software is developed by Netwrix. Okta Universal Directory is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software and Okta Universal Directory serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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