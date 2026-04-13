Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software: Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.