Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Netwrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software: Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software differentiates with Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software is developed by Netwrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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