Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Netwrix Directory Manager: Entra ID & Active Directory Management Software: Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Automated user and group lifecycle management, Multi-directory support for Entra ID and Active Directory, Delegated administration capabilities..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.