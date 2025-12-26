Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Rapid7 Surface Command is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud and SaaS sprawl need NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for its agentless discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform maps asset relationships and correlates vulnerabilities to control gaps, directly supporting NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most teams skip. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; the real value unlocks when you have fragmented cloud tenants and shadow SaaS nobody's tracking.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should start with Surface Command; its continuous discovery and blast radius analysis actually tells you which exposed assets matter instead of dumping thousands of findings on your backlog. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions within NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset inventory tied directly to risk context rather than separate tools fighting over the same data. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; Surface Command's value multiplier is in organizations where assets spawn faster than traditional scans can track them.
CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) vs Rapid7 Surface Command for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM): CAASM solution for internal attack surface visibility and asset inventory mgmt. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking..
Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) differentiates with Automated asset discovery across internal, cloud, and SaaS environments, Agentless deployment, Dynamic asset mapping with relationship tracking. Rapid7 Surface Command differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) is developed by NetSPI. Rapid7 Surface Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NetSPI Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) and Rapid7 Surface Command serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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