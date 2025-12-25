Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Skyhigh Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS traffic need Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway for its single-pass TLS inspection that doesn't tank performance while catching threats in web and cloud app layers simultaneously. The 65+ ML models for behavior analytics and User Confidence Index scoring mean you're enforcing policy based on actual user risk, not just rulebooks, and the 3,000+ data identifiers catch DLP violations competitors miss. Skip this if your organization primarily uses on-premises applications and traditional web filtering suffices; Netskope's value collapses when you're not running thick SaaS adoption or need the inspection speed for 50,000+ concurrent users.
Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl will get the most from Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway for its ability to inspect encrypted traffic and block zero-day threats without forcing all traffic through a single choke point; FedRAMP High authorization and dedicated egress IPs mean you can actually deploy this across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructure without rebuilding your network. The integrated CASB and DLP engines handle data exfiltration risks that point solutions miss, though monitoring and response capabilities lag behind vendors who've invested heavily in post-breach detection. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth for SSL decryption tuning or if you need deep forensics on compromised sessions; Skyhigh prioritizes prevention over investigation.
Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP
Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention
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Common questions about comparing Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) vs Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for your security service edge needs.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..
Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Netskope. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Skyhigh Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools, both cover URL Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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