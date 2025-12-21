Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.