Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..

Netskope One SSE: Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.