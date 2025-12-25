Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Netskope One SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS traffic need Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway for its single-pass TLS inspection that doesn't tank performance while catching threats in web and cloud app layers simultaneously. The 65+ ML models for behavior analytics and User Confidence Index scoring mean you're enforcing policy based on actual user risk, not just rulebooks, and the 3,000+ data identifiers catch DLP violations competitors miss. Skip this if your organization primarily uses on-premises applications and traditional web filtering suffices; Netskope's value collapses when you're not running thick SaaS adoption or need the inspection speed for 50,000+ concurrent users.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to replace multiple point products with a single policy engine should start with Netskope One SSE, especially if your users are scattered across cloud apps, remote networks, and branch offices. The single-pass inspection architecture eliminates the performance tax of stacking SWG, CASB, and ZTNA separately, and its AI-driven app discovery handles the discovery work most teams skip. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud adoption or lacks the operational bandwidth to manage centralized policies across five security functions simultaneously.
Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP
Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI
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Common questions about comparing Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) vs Netskope One SSE for your security service edge needs.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Next-gen SWG for web/SaaS security with threat protection and DLP. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds..
Netskope One SSE: Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) differentiates with Single-pass TLS inspection for web and SaaS traffic, Multi-stage sandboxing and anti-malware protection, ML-based threat analysis with threat intelligence feeds. Netskope One SSE differentiates with Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is developed by Netskope. Netskope One SSE is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Netskope Next Gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Netskope One SSE serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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