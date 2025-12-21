Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Netskope One SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to replace multiple point products with a single policy engine should start with Netskope One SSE, especially if your users are scattered across cloud apps, remote networks, and branch offices. The single-pass inspection architecture eliminates the performance tax of stacking SWG, CASB, and ZTNA separately, and its AI-driven app discovery handles the discovery work most teams skip. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud adoption or lacks the operational bandwidth to manage centralized policies across five security functions simultaneously.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Netskope One SSE for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Netskope One SSE: Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Netskope One SSE differentiates with Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Netskope One SSE is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Netskope One SSE serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox