Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Netskope One SSE: Cloud-based SSE platform consolidating SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and RBI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.